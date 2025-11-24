- Growth
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
76 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
57 (42.86%)
Best trade:
6.59 USD
Worst trade:
-20.42 USD
Gross Profit:
111.87 USD (12 450 pips)
Gross Loss:
-118.43 USD (11 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (13.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.78 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
12.11%
Max deposit load:
29.73%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
4 (3.01%)
Short Trades:
129 (96.99%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
1.47 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.99 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-8.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.80 USD
Maximal:
76.65 USD (52.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.56% (76.65 USD)
By Equity:
31.87% (28.19 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 144
No reviews
