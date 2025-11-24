- Growth
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
12 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Best trade:
39.36 USD
Worst trade:
-20.53 USD
Gross Profit:
115.61 USD (11 598 pips)
Gross Loss:
-75.78 USD (7 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (63.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.89 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
5.40%
Max deposit load:
10.47%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
2.21 USD
Average Profit:
9.63 USD
Average Loss:
-12.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-33.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
35.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.85 USD
Maximal:
52.49 USD (25.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.54% (52.49 USD)
By Equity:
7.47% (14.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|40
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +39.36 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
