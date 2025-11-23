SignalsSections
Vitalie Schimbator

Mathbot Ab

Vitalie Schimbator
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
82 (65.60%)
Loss Trades:
43 (34.40%)
Best trade:
2 032.48 USD
Worst trade:
-233.92 USD
Gross Profit:
12 332.80 USD (221 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 661.19 USD (29 171 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2 197.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 042.02 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
98.95%
Max deposit load:
5.84%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
19.42
Long Trades:
76 (60.80%)
Short Trades:
49 (39.20%)
Profit Factor:
4.63
Expected Payoff:
77.37 USD
Average Profit:
150.40 USD
Average Loss:
-61.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-315.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-318.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
78.25%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.84 USD
Maximal:
497.99 USD (4.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.67% (489.95 USD)
By Equity:
11.27% (2 847.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 92
XAGUSD.r 16
EURUSD.r 13
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 4.3K
XAGUSD.r 507
EURUSD.r 891
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 68K
XAGUSD.r 426
EURUSD.r 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 032.48 USD
Worst trade: -234 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 197.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -315.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mathbot algo 
No reviews
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.11 02:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 02:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.11 02:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 01:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.23 10:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 10:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 10:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mathbot Ab
37 USD per month
78%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
5
10%
125
65%
99%
4.63
77.37
USD
11%
1:500
