The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

have been created few robust strategies for trading indices using ea studio, using some basic simple strategies i created. the most important is all strategies passed robustness tests like out of sample, monte carlo, walk forward. also been choose the uncorrelation strategies possible to increase diversification so it will have highest chance of success in the future. so i test it on small live account with minimal risk.