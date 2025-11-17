- Growth
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
17 (53.12%)
Loss Trades:
15 (46.88%)
Best trade:
58.72 USD
Worst trade:
-50.93 USD
Gross Profit:
330.00 USD (33 127 pips)
Gross Loss:
-446.08 USD (44 733 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (80.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.99 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
73.98%
Max deposit load:
4.95%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
20 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
12 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-3.63 USD
Average Profit:
19.41 USD
Average Loss:
-29.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-194.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-194.52 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-16.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.19 USD
Maximal:
283.71 USD (24.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.62% (283.71 USD)
By Equity:
4.87% (45.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|-116
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|-12K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Best trade: +58.72 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -194.52 USD
Relive Trader
- Bot Relive Trader EA In XAUUSD / Gold
- Stoploss Always Available
- Single Trade Entry, Fix Lot
- Risk Reward 1:2
- Scalping, Swing And Intraday
- On Friday, trade close, Before 2-4 Hour
- Trade on Asia, Euro & Us session
- Filtered On News
All Question PM, Please Patience For Reply
Regards
Sapa
