- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17 071
Profit Trades:
10 575 (61.94%)
Loss Trades:
6 496 (38.05%)
Best trade:
2 151.09 USD
Worst trade:
-1 567.56 USD
Gross Profit:
551 948.75 USD (7 609 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-520 349.11 USD (6 836 830 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
103 (2 186.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 228.30 USD (95)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.87%
Max deposit load:
100.42%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
195
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
10 443 (61.17%)
Short Trades:
6 628 (38.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.85 USD
Average Profit:
52.19 USD
Average Loss:
-80.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
51 (-3 374.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 928.20 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
4.61%
Annual Forecast:
56.05%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 741.25 USD
Maximal:
28 727.82 USD (19.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.12% (21 557.43 USD)
By Equity:
9.27% (13 026.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|7104
|EURUSD
|2749
|XAUUSD
|2648
|SP500
|1079
|WS30
|727
|GBPUSD
|670
|AUDCAD
|534
|AUDUSD
|322
|USDJPY
|278
|GBPCAD
|260
|NZDCAD
|218
|USDCAD
|198
|EURAUD
|172
|GBPAUD
|62
|EURGBP
|26
|AUDJPY
|21
|AUDNZD
|3
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|28K
|EURUSD
|-11K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|SP500
|-790
|WS30
|-2.8K
|GBPUSD
|-2.1K
|AUDCAD
|4.6K
|AUDUSD
|-4.8K
|USDJPY
|4K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|NZDCAD
|1K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|3.1K
|GBPAUD
|-324
|EURGBP
|-1.6K
|AUDJPY
|360
|AUDNZD
|11
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|353K
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|XAUUSD
|375K
|SP500
|-2.5K
|WS30
|-5K
|GBPUSD
|3.1K
|AUDCAD
|24K
|AUDUSD
|-15K
|USDJPY
|-28K
|GBPCAD
|26K
|NZDCAD
|9.4K
|USDCAD
|8.7K
|EURAUD
|15K
|GBPAUD
|10
|EURGBP
|-558
|AUDJPY
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|405
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 151.09 USD
Worst trade: -1 568 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 95
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 186.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 374.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.31 × 4508
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.66 × 192
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.08 × 428
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
132K
USD
USD
108
95%
17 071
61%
99%
1.06
1.85
USD
USD
19%
1:200