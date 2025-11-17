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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Darvinex Onnu
Moncy Kuriakose

Darvinex Onnu

Moncy Kuriakose
Moncy Kuriakose

Moncy Kuriakose

5 (3)
3 products 5 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
108 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 32%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17 071
Profit Trades:
10 575 (61.94%)
Loss Trades:
6 496 (38.05%)
Best trade:
2 151.09 USD
Worst trade:
-1 567.56 USD
Gross Profit:
551 948.75 USD (7 609 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-520 349.11 USD (6 836 830 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
103 (2 186.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 228.30 USD (95)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.87%
Max deposit load:
100.42%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
195
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
10 443 (61.17%)
Short Trades:
6 628 (38.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.85 USD
Average Profit:
52.19 USD
Average Loss:
-80.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
51 (-3 374.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 928.20 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
4.61%
Annual Forecast:
56.05%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 741.25 USD
Maximal:
28 727.82 USD (19.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.12% (21 557.43 USD)
By Equity:
9.27% (13 026.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 7104
EURUSD 2749
XAUUSD 2648
SP500 1079
WS30 727
GBPUSD 670
AUDCAD 534
AUDUSD 322
USDJPY 278
GBPCAD 260
NZDCAD 218
USDCAD 198
EURAUD 172
GBPAUD 62
EURGBP 26
AUDJPY 21
AUDNZD 3
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 28K
EURUSD -11K
XAUUSD 10K
SP500 -790
WS30 -2.8K
GBPUSD -2.1K
AUDCAD 4.6K
AUDUSD -4.8K
USDJPY 4K
GBPCAD 2.5K
NZDCAD 1K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURAUD 3.1K
GBPAUD -324
EURGBP -1.6K
AUDJPY 360
AUDNZD 11
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 353K
EURUSD 5.9K
XAUUSD 375K
SP500 -2.5K
WS30 -5K
GBPUSD 3.1K
AUDCAD 24K
AUDUSD -15K
USDJPY -28K
GBPCAD 26K
NZDCAD 9.4K
USDCAD 8.7K
EURAUD 15K
GBPAUD 10
EURGBP -558
AUDJPY 2.4K
AUDNZD 405
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 151.09 USD
Worst trade: -1 568 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 95
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 186.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 374.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4508
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.66 × 192
FXOpen-MT5
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 428
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.20 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.02.11 15:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.11 14:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.11 12:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.05 16:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 491 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darvinex Onnu
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
132K
USD
108
95%
17 071
61%
99%
1.06
1.85
USD
19%
1:200
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