- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 774
Profit Trades:
3 594 (62.24%)
Loss Trades:
2 180 (37.76%)
Best trade:
802.16 USD
Worst trade:
-399.51 USD
Gross Profit:
64 636.24 USD (3 212 922 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 044.54 USD (2 432 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (665.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 141.61 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.96%
Max deposit load:
89.14%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
3 326 (57.60%)
Short Trades:
2 448 (42.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
17.98 USD
Average Loss:
-27.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-442.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 515.72 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Annual Forecast:
6.81%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
6 347.07 USD (5.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (6 350.53 USD)
By Equity:
2.54% (2 683.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|1514
|XAUUSD
|1352
|EURUSD
|625
|USDJPY
|597
|GDAXI
|324
|WS30
|206
|SP500
|202
|AUDUSD
|200
|USDCAD
|197
|GBPUSD
|189
|AUDCAD
|157
|EURAUD
|64
|USDCHF
|61
|EURNZD
|19
|EURJPY
|16
|CHFJPY
|13
|GBPJPY
|12
|NZDUSD
|11
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURGBP
|4
|AUDJPY
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|2K
|XAUUSD
|827
|EURUSD
|1K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|GDAXI
|-31
|WS30
|-889
|SP500
|-47
|AUDUSD
|-823
|USDCAD
|282
|GBPUSD
|-91
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|EURAUD
|98
|USDCHF
|-39
|EURNZD
|-48
|EURJPY
|-136
|CHFJPY
|-188
|GBPJPY
|-30
|NZDUSD
|-148
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURGBP
|6
|AUDJPY
|-75
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|93K
|XAUUSD
|355K
|EURUSD
|37K
|USDJPY
|-8.2K
|GDAXI
|2.9K
|WS30
|-2.6K
|SP500
|637
|AUDUSD
|-19K
|USDCAD
|7.7K
|GBPUSD
|-14K
|AUDCAD
|17K
|EURAUD
|4.4K
|USDCHF
|-2.5K
|EURNZD
|-2.2K
|EURJPY
|-6.9K
|CHFJPY
|-14K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|NZDUSD
|-1.7K
|GBPCAD
|347
|EURGBP
|227
|AUDJPY
|-4.1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +802.16 USD
Worst trade: -400 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +665.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -442.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.87 × 5344
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.02 × 204
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 453
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.13 × 8
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
105K
USD
USD
54
93%
5 774
62%
99%
1.07
0.80
USD
USD
6%
1:200