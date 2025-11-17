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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Darwinex Preju
Moncy Kuriakose

Darwinex Preju

Moncy Kuriakose
Moncy Kuriakose

Moncy Kuriakose

5 (3)
3 products 5 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 774
Profit Trades:
3 594 (62.24%)
Loss Trades:
2 180 (37.76%)
Best trade:
802.16 USD
Worst trade:
-399.51 USD
Gross Profit:
64 636.24 USD (3 212 922 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 044.54 USD (2 432 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (665.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 141.61 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.96%
Max deposit load:
89.14%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
3 326 (57.60%)
Short Trades:
2 448 (42.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
17.98 USD
Average Loss:
-27.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-442.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 515.72 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Annual Forecast:
6.81%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
6 347.07 USD (5.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (6 350.53 USD)
By Equity:
2.54% (2 683.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 1514
XAUUSD 1352
EURUSD 625
USDJPY 597
GDAXI 324
WS30 206
SP500 202
AUDUSD 200
USDCAD 197
GBPUSD 189
AUDCAD 157
EURAUD 64
USDCHF 61
EURNZD 19
EURJPY 16
CHFJPY 13
GBPJPY 12
NZDUSD 11
GBPCAD 6
EURGBP 4
AUDJPY 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 2K
XAUUSD 827
EURUSD 1K
USDJPY 1.2K
GDAXI -31
WS30 -889
SP500 -47
AUDUSD -823
USDCAD 282
GBPUSD -91
AUDCAD 1.7K
EURAUD 98
USDCHF -39
EURNZD -48
EURJPY -136
CHFJPY -188
GBPJPY -30
NZDUSD -148
GBPCAD 4
EURGBP 6
AUDJPY -75
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 93K
XAUUSD 355K
EURUSD 37K
USDJPY -8.2K
GDAXI 2.9K
WS30 -2.6K
SP500 637
AUDUSD -19K
USDCAD 7.7K
GBPUSD -14K
AUDCAD 17K
EURAUD 4.4K
USDCHF -2.5K
EURNZD -2.2K
EURJPY -6.9K
CHFJPY -14K
GBPJPY -1.4K
NZDUSD -1.7K
GBPCAD 347
EURGBP 227
AUDJPY -4.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +802.16 USD
Worst trade: -400 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +665.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -442.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Darwinex-Live
0.87 × 5344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.02 × 204
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.13 × 8
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 19:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 13:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 07:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 06:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.13 14:54
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.06 16:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.06 08:38
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darwinex Preju
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
105K
USD
54
93%
5 774
62%
99%
1.07
0.80
USD
6%
1:200
Copy

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