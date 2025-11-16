SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Life Changer
Gunawan

Life Changer

Gunawan
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
131 (39.45%)
Loss Trades:
201 (60.54%)
Best trade:
152.83 USD
Worst trade:
-154.54 USD
Gross Profit:
14 361.32 USD (511 675 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 851.79 USD (464 865 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (895.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
895.83 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
38.21%
Max deposit load:
3.92%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.16
Long Trades:
208 (62.65%)
Short Trades:
124 (37.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
109.63 USD
Average Loss:
-68.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 624.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 624.15 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-7.21%
Annual Forecast:
-87.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 823.77 USD
Maximal:
3 283.18 USD (34.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.39% (3 283.18 USD)
By Equity:
2.51% (139.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 332
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 510
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +152.83 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +895.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 624.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
No reviews
2025.11.17 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.53% of days out of 158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
