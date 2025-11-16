- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
131 (39.45%)
Loss Trades:
201 (60.54%)
Best trade:
152.83 USD
Worst trade:
-154.54 USD
Gross Profit:
14 361.32 USD (511 675 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 851.79 USD (464 865 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (895.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
895.83 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
38.21%
Max deposit load:
3.92%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.16
Long Trades:
208 (62.65%)
Short Trades:
124 (37.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
109.63 USD
Average Loss:
-68.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 624.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 624.15 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-7.21%
Annual Forecast:
-87.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 823.77 USD
Maximal:
3 283.18 USD (34.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.39% (3 283.18 USD)
By Equity:
2.51% (139.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|332
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|510
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +152.83 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +895.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 624.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
USD
5.5K
USD
USD
28
0%
332
39%
38%
1.03
1.53
USD
USD
31%
1:50