Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
80 (49.68%)
Loss Trades:
81 (50.31%)
Best trade:
199.44 USD
Worst trade:
-194.64 USD
Gross Profit:
12 501.05 USD (315 374 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 209.18 USD (202 395 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 433.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 433.16 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
52.64%
Max deposit load:
1.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.56
Long Trades:
116 (72.05%)
Short Trades:
45 (27.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
26.66 USD
Average Profit:
156.26 USD
Average Loss:
-101.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-886.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-916.42 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.36%
Annual Forecast:
28.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
611.87 USD
Maximal:
941.54 USD (9.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.01% (941.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (207.96 USD)
Best trade: +199.44 USD
Worst trade: -195 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 433.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -886.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
