- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
78 (62.40%)
Loss Trades:
47 (37.60%)
Best trade:
36.37 USD
Worst trade:
-59.78 USD
Gross Profit:
742.29 USD (76 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-704.99 USD (68 104 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (183.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.80 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
26.12%
Max deposit load:
3.68%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
125 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
9.52 USD
Average Loss:
-15.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-35.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.87 USD
Maximal:
194.50 USD (26.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.71% (71.57 USD)
By Equity:
10.10% (50.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|125
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|37
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +36.37 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
เต่าคลั่ง
No reviews
