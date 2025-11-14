SignalsSections
Adul Tanthuvanit

MadTur

Adul Tanthuvanit
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
78 (62.40%)
Loss Trades:
47 (37.60%)
Best trade:
36.37 USD
Worst trade:
-59.78 USD
Gross Profit:
742.29 USD (76 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-704.99 USD (68 104 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (183.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.80 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
26.12%
Max deposit load:
3.68%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
125 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
9.52 USD
Average Loss:
-15.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-35.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.87 USD
Maximal:
194.50 USD (26.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.71% (71.57 USD)
By Equity:
10.10% (50.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 37
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.37 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
18 more...
เต่าคลั่ง
No reviews
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 14:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 06:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 13:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 08:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 01:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.26 13:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 12:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 11:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MadTur
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
8
100%
125
62%
26%
1.05
0.30
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

