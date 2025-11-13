SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fronia GOLD
Hayyan Azizi Zein

Fronia GOLD

Hayyan Azizi Zein
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
30 (53.57%)
Loss Trades:
26 (46.43%)
Best trade:
847.00 USD
Worst trade:
-548.40 USD
Gross Profit:
9 241.80 USD (57 861 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 188.99 USD (42 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2 754.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 754.61 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
17.76%
Max deposit load:
11.40%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
36 (64.29%)
Short Trades:
20 (35.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
18.80 USD
Average Profit:
308.06 USD
Average Loss:
-314.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-963.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 291.48 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-21.34%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.15 USD
Maximal:
2 973.22 USD (47.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.70% (2 973.22 USD)
By Equity:
8.04% (695.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
CHFJPY 1
NQ100.R 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
CHFJPY 0
NQ100.R 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
CHFJPY 30
NQ100.R 250
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +847.00 USD
Worst trade: -548 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 754.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -963.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteForex-Real.com
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 2
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
TradeKings-Real
0.00 × 1
AETOS-Live
0.00 × 1
HiroseFinancialUK-MT4Live1
0.00 × 1
Nefteprombank-Real
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
217 more...
im only trading on XAUUSD, use Breakout stop order and Limit order, always use minimal lot first, no holy grail at financial market just manage ur risk, recommendation 10.000 usd use 0.1 lot

No reviews
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 13:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 09:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.6% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.