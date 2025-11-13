SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GAMBLER MACHO TopTenTraders WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

GAMBLER MACHO TopTenTraders WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -56%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
179
Profit Trades:
100 (55.86%)
Loss Trades:
79 (44.13%)
Best trade:
40.02 USD
Worst trade:
-60.49 USD
Gross Profit:
434.72 USD (473 238 pips)
Gross Loss:
-546.73 USD (396 931 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (55.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.42 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
6.13%
Max deposit load:
295.06%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
154 (86.03%)
Short Trades:
25 (13.97%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.63 USD
Average Profit:
4.35 USD
Average Loss:
-6.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-199.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.28 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
48.23%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
191.86 USD
Maximal:
221.86 USD (96.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.46% (221.86 USD)
By Equity:
74.85% (51.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 167
BTCUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -136
BTCUSD 24
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -61K
BTCUSD 138K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.02 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
378 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team








No reviews
2025.12.31 09:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 13:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 13:02
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 10:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 05:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 04:56
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 12:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 11:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:19
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GAMBLER MACHO TopTenTraders WMC
50 USD per month
-56%
0
0
USD
88
USD
7
21%
179
55%
6%
0.79
-0.63
USD
96%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.