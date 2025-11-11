SignalsSections
Harry Cabrito

Rocket X

Harry Cabrito
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -37%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
229
Profit Trades:
139 (60.69%)
Loss Trades:
90 (39.30%)
Best trade:
63.68 USD
Worst trade:
-659.15 USD
Gross Profit:
1 861.40 USD (974 635 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 141.72 USD (1 273 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (283.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
283.08 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
40.22%
Max deposit load:
4.34%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
187 (81.66%)
Short Trades:
42 (18.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.45
Expected Payoff:
-9.96 USD
Average Profit:
13.39 USD
Average Loss:
-46.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 066.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 066.19 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-29.96%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 363.94 USD
Maximal:
2 401.67 USD (231.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.30% (2 401.53 USD)
By Equity:
8.95% (87.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 229
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -2.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -298K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.68 USD
Worst trade: -659 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +283.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 066.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
No reviews
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 11:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 05:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.12 05:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.12 03:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.12 03:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.11 04:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 04:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
