The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06 0.00 × 5 PlexyTrade-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real 0.00 × 9 Exness-Real18 0.00 × 15 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.00 × 1 Valutrades-Real-HK 0.00 × 13 VantageFXInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-1 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live04 0.00 × 1 Alpari-Standard3 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 48 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 15 Pepperstone-Edge05 0.10 × 10 Axi-US03-Live 0.11 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.15 × 13 Alpari-Pro.ECN 0.22 × 227 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.23 × 43 ScopeMarkets-Live 0.33 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.72 × 60 FBS-Real-10 0.84 × 100 24 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor