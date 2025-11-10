- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
342
Profit Trades:
255 (74.56%)
Loss Trades:
87 (25.44%)
Best trade:
22.65 USD
Worst trade:
-20.98 USD
Gross Profit:
771.82 USD (77 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-341.45 USD (34 206 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (26.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.69 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
9.26%
Max deposit load:
11.45%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.48
Long Trades:
200 (58.48%)
Short Trades:
142 (41.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
3.03 USD
Average Loss:
-3.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.13 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
35.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.74 USD
Maximal:
45.42 USD (6.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.18% (45.42 USD)
By Equity:
23.04% (164.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|342
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|430
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|43K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.65 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
90%
0
0
USD
USD
724
USD
USD
7
100%
342
74%
9%
2.26
1.26
USD
USD
23%
1:500