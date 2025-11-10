SignalsSections
Liong Edwin Invanio

NABUNG FOREX

Liong Edwin Invanio
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 90%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
342
Profit Trades:
255 (74.56%)
Loss Trades:
87 (25.44%)
Best trade:
22.65 USD
Worst trade:
-20.98 USD
Gross Profit:
771.82 USD (77 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-341.45 USD (34 206 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (26.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.69 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
9.26%
Max deposit load:
11.45%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.48
Long Trades:
200 (58.48%)
Short Trades:
142 (41.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
3.03 USD
Average Loss:
-3.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.13 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
35.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.74 USD
Maximal:
45.42 USD (6.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.18% (45.42 USD)
By Equity:
23.04% (164.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 342
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 430
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.65 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 02:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 14:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 14:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 05:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 05:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 02:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 02:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 11:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 13:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.11 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 07:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 06:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 15:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 10:19
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
