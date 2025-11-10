- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
39 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
42 (51.85%)
Best trade:
348.60 USD
Worst trade:
-281.61 USD
Gross Profit:
6 684.98 USD (179 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 616.70 USD (162 664 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (979.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 915.66 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
83.18%
Max deposit load:
3.38%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
58 (71.60%)
Short Trades:
23 (28.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
171.41 USD
Average Loss:
-157.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 671.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 206.84 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
0.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 592.45 USD
Maximal:
3 009.61 USD (68.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.59% (3 009.61 USD)
By Equity:
4.43% (430.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|68
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
8
0%
81
48%
83%
1.01
0.84
USD
USD
27%
1:50