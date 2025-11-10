SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Sukses Trading Forex
Kasdin Tondon

Sukses Trading Forex

Kasdin Tondon
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 32 USD per month
growth since 2025 46%
OctaFX-Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
36 (63.15%)
Loss Trades:
21 (36.84%)
Best trade:
35.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20.35 USD
Gross Profit:
376.47 USD (9 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-238.67 USD (6 151 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (104.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.23 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
39.26%
Max deposit load:
104.78%
Latest trade:
26 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
37 (64.91%)
Short Trades:
20 (35.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
2.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.46 USD
Average Loss:
-11.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-50.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
25.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.24 USD
Maximal:
63.84 USD (15.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.60% (63.84 USD)
By Equity:
34.34% (134.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 26
GBPUSD 18
XAUUSD 6
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 28
GBPUSD 78
XAUUSD 28
GBPJPY 32
USDJPY -29
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY -734
GBPUSD 617
XAUUSD 2.8K
GBPJPY 1K
USDJPY -188
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real9
0.00 × 85
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
4xCube-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.02 × 167
XMTrading-Real 34
0.03 × 31
RoboForex-Prime
0.07 × 69
Exness-Real14
0.15 × 636
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.17 × 133
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.18 × 38
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.20 × 20
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.20 × 60
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.24 × 25
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.27 × 75
Alpari-Trade
0.29 × 463
XMTrading-Real 7
0.29 × 373
Exness-Real17
0.30 × 694
No reviews
2025.12.15 08:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 08:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 13:06
High current drawdown in 639% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
High current drawdown in 639% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 15:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 14:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 14:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 04:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sukses Trading Forex
32 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
1
USD
3
0%
57
63%
39%
1.57
2.42
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

