- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
36 (63.15%)
Loss Trades:
21 (36.84%)
Best trade:
35.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20.35 USD
Gross Profit:
376.47 USD (9 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-238.67 USD (6 151 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (104.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.23 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
39.26%
Max deposit load:
104.78%
Latest trade:
26 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
37 (64.91%)
Short Trades:
20 (35.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
2.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.46 USD
Average Loss:
-11.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-50.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
25.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.24 USD
Maximal:
63.84 USD (15.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.60% (63.84 USD)
By Equity:
34.34% (134.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|26
|GBPUSD
|18
|XAUUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|28
|GBPUSD
|78
|XAUUSD
|28
|GBPJPY
|32
|USDJPY
|-29
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|-734
|GBPUSD
|617
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|GBPJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-188
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 85
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.02 × 167
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.03 × 31
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.07 × 69
|
Exness-Real14
|0.15 × 636
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 133
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.18 × 38
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.20 × 20
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.20 × 60
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.24 × 25
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.27 × 75
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.29 × 463
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.29 × 373
|
Exness-Real17
|0.30 × 694
