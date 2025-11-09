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Akio Kobayashi

Tanaka

Akio Kobayashi
Akio Kobayashi

Akio Kobayashi

0 reviews
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -30%
XMTrading-Real 48
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
699
Profit Trades:
486 (69.52%)
Loss Trades:
213 (30.47%)
Best trade:
1 106.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 250.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
78 010.00 JPY (51 329 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80 961.00 JPY (54 389 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (4 911.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 911.00 JPY (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
31.57%
Max deposit load:
38.21%
Latest trade:
26 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
338 (48.35%)
Short Trades:
361 (51.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-4.22 JPY
Average Profit:
160.51 JPY
Average Loss:
-380.10 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-4 693.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 693.00 JPY (10)
Monthly growth:
10.83%
Annual Forecast:
131.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 115.00 JPY
Maximal:
11 613.00 JPY (70.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.39% (11 613.00 JPY)
By Equity:
30.06% (2 200.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD# 430
GBPUSD# 165
USDCAD# 78
EURJPY# 26
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD# 39
GBPUSD# -43
USDCAD# 14
EURJPY# -36
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD# 2.9K
GBPUSD# -3.3K
USDCAD# 1.4K
EURJPY# -4.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 106.00 JPY
Worst trade: -1 250 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 911.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 693.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 48" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

“logos” does not aim for short-term big profits — it is designed to grow steadily over the long term.
No martingale is used, so there is no risk of the account balance suddenly dropping to zero.

Broker:
XMTrading KIWAMI account

This signal must be run specifically on a KIWAMI account to function properly.

Features of “logos”

  • Aims to steadily increase assets over time

  • Backtests show 20 years of consistent growth without ever reaching a zero balance

  • Operates with four currency pairs simultaneously: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY


This service is not intended for residents of Japan.



No reviews
2026.07.19 11:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 07:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 12:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 12:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.24 22:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.14 23:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.05 01:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.20 08:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.30 01:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.29 02:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 12:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.19 13:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 07:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 13:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 13:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 23:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tanaka
30 USD per month
-30%
0
0
USD
7K
JPY
42
100%
699
69%
32%
0.96
-4.22
JPY
70%
1:500
Copy

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