- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD#
|430
|GBPUSD#
|165
|USDCAD#
|78
|EURJPY#
|26
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD#
|39
|GBPUSD#
|-43
|USDCAD#
|14
|EURJPY#
|-36
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD#
|2.9K
|GBPUSD#
|-3.3K
|USDCAD#
|1.4K
|EURJPY#
|-4.1K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 48" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
“logos” does not aim for short-term big profits — it is designed to grow steadily over the long term.
No martingale is used, so there is no risk of the account balance suddenly dropping to zero.
Broker:
XMTrading KIWAMI account
This signal must be run specifically on a KIWAMI account to function properly.
Features of “logos”
-
Aims to steadily increase assets over time
-
Backtests show 20 years of consistent growth without ever reaching a zero balance
-
Operates with four currency pairs simultaneously: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY
This service is not intended for residents of Japan.
USD
JPY
JPY