|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD#
|83
|GBPUSD#
|41
|USDCAD#
|18
|EURJPY#
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD#
|56
|GBPUSD#
|-46
|USDCAD#
|5
|EURJPY#
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD#
|4.2K
|GBPUSD#
|-3.4K
|USDCAD#
|537
|EURJPY#
|-36
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMTrading-Real 48" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
“logos” does not aim for short-term big profits — it is designed to grow steadily over the long term.
No martingale is used, so there is no risk of the account balance suddenly dropping to zero.
Broker:
XMTrading KIWAMI account
This signal must be run specifically on a KIWAMI account to function properly.
Features of “logos”
-
Aims to steadily increase assets over time
-
Backtests show 20 years of consistent growth without ever reaching a zero balance
-
Operates with four currency pairs simultaneously: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY
