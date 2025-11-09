SegnaliSezioni
Akio Kobayashi

Tanaka

Akio Kobayashi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 16%
XMTrading-Real 48
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
145
Profit Trade:
106 (73.10%)
Loss Trade:
39 (26.90%)
Best Trade:
245.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-726.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
15 287.00 JPY (10 492 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 647.00 JPY (9 227 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (3 174.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 174.00 JPY (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
50.74%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.74%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.29
Long Trade:
62 (42.76%)
Short Trade:
83 (57.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
11.31 JPY
Profitto medio:
144.22 JPY
Perdita media:
-349.92 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-3 023.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 023.00 JPY (6)
Crescita mensile:
-13.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 JPY
Massimale:
5 745.00 JPY (34.82%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.82% (5 745.00 JPY)
Per equità:
15.36% (1 955.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD# 83
GBPUSD# 41
USDCAD# 18
EURJPY# 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD# 56
GBPUSD# -46
USDCAD# 5
EURJPY# 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD# 4.2K
GBPUSD# -3.4K
USDCAD# 537
EURJPY# -36
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +245.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -726 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 174.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 023.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMTrading-Real 48" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

“logos” does not aim for short-term big profits — it is designed to grow steadily over the long term.
No martingale is used, so there is no risk of the account balance suddenly dropping to zero.

Broker:
XMTrading KIWAMI account

This signal must be run specifically on a KIWAMI account to function properly.

Features of “logos”

  • Aims to steadily increase assets over time

  • Backtests show 20 years of consistent growth without ever reaching a zero balance

  • Operates with four currency pairs simultaneously: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 04:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
