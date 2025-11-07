- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
151
Profit Trades:
104 (68.87%)
Loss Trades:
47 (31.13%)
Best trade:
71.32 USD
Worst trade:
-30.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 025.38 USD (537 830 pips)
Gross Loss:
-412.76 USD (399 468 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (192.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.99 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
3.83%
Max deposit load:
8.62%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
88 (58.28%)
Short Trades:
63 (41.72%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
4.06 USD
Average Profit:
9.86 USD
Average Loss:
-8.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-131.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.87 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
19.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.83 USD
Maximal:
145.34 USD (4.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.55% (145.34 USD)
By Equity:
6.59% (172.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|151
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|613
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|138K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.32 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +192.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
44 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
7
0%
151
68%
4%
2.48
4.06
USD
USD
7%
1:500