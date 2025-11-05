SignalsSections
Valerii Baglaev

0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
24 (63.15%)
Loss Trades:
14 (36.84%)
Best trade:
892.29 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 108.81 RUB
Gross Profit:
5 252.69 RUB (5 415 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 077.86 RUB (6 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (939.19 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 037.79 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
40.81%
Max deposit load:
66.91%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
18 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
20 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
4.60 RUB
Average Profit:
218.86 RUB
Average Loss:
-362.70 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-837.02 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 108.81 RUB (1)
Monthly growth:
5.60%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 029.15 RUB
Maximal:
2 029.15 RUB (7.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.35% (2 029.15 RUB)
By Equity:
10.49% (2 771.86 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDrfd 31
AUDCADrfd 7
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDrfd -9
AUDCADrfd 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDrfd -611
AUDCADrfd -223
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +892.29 RUB
Worst trade: -1 109 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +939.19 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -837.02 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 11:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 05:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 05:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 04:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 04:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 03:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 03:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 00:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 00:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 20:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 20:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
