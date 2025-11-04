- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Loss Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Best trade:
112.45 USD
Worst trade:
-76.63 USD
Gross Profit:
180.53 USD (4 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-811.31 USD (18 246 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (112.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.45 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.77
Trading activity:
4.51%
Max deposit load:
1.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
13 (86.67%)
Short Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.22
Expected Payoff:
-42.05 USD
Average Profit:
60.18 USD
Average Loss:
-67.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-348.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-348.43 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-21.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
630.78 USD
Maximal:
630.78 USD (31.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.69% (630.78 USD)
By Equity:
4.55% (73.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-631
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +112.45 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -348.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
