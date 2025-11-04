- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
33 (97.05%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.94%)
Best trade:
5.62 USD
Worst trade:
-0.09 USD
Gross Profit:
56.16 USD (5 817 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.09 USD (2 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (25.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.52 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.10
Trading activity:
32.10%
Max deposit load:
8.77%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
623.00
Long Trades:
22 (64.71%)
Short Trades:
12 (35.29%)
Profit Factor:
624.00
Expected Payoff:
1.65 USD
Average Profit:
1.70 USD
Average Loss:
-0.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
26.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.09 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.05% (0.09 USD)
By Equity:
3.75% (6.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.62 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 3
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.43 × 159
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.60 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.89 × 36
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.92 × 675
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.94 × 500
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.98 × 442
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 957
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|1.13 × 242
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.22 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.25 × 227
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
31 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
USD
206
USD
USD
7
0%
34
97%
32%
624.00
1.65
USD
USD
4%
1:100