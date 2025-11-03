SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Exness GD4 30 E1
Ji Jaeyeong

Exness GD4 30 E1

Ji Jaeyeong
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 243%
Exness-Real17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
61 (51.69%)
Loss Trades:
57 (48.31%)
Best trade:
8.90 USD
Worst trade:
-2.14 USD
Gross Profit:
171.11 USD (177 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98.21 USD (92 627 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (28.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.08 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
8.74%
Max deposit load:
12.65%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.54
Long Trades:
44 (37.29%)
Short Trades:
74 (62.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
-1.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-11.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.09 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
106.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.13 USD
Maximal:
13.16 USD (12.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.93% (10.73 USD)
By Equity:
15.79% (4.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 118
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 73
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 85K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.90 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 20:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 20:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 20:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.19 18:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 12:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 05:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 05:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 05:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.03 14:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 14:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Exness GD4 30 E1
30 USD per month
243%
0
0
USD
103
USD
8
100%
118
51%
9%
1.74
0.62
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.