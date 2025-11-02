- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
25 (39.68%)
Loss Trades:
38 (60.32%)
Best trade:
82.80 USD
Worst trade:
-46.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 602.88 USD (105 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 363.13 USD (85 890 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (431.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
431.82 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
50.88%
Max deposit load:
3.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
52 (82.54%)
Short Trades:
11 (17.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
3.81 USD
Average Profit:
64.12 USD
Average Loss:
-35.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-225.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251.31 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
6.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.24 USD
Maximal:
310.13 USD (8.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.12% (310.13 USD)
By Equity:
1.14% (43.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|240
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +82.80 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +431.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -225.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
3.9K
USD
USD
9
0%
63
39%
51%
1.17
3.81
USD
USD
8%
1:50