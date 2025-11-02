SignalsSections
Neni Arwanda

Morphin Funds

Neni Arwanda
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 295%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
37 (71.15%)
Loss Trades:
15 (28.85%)
Best trade:
230.80 USD
Worst trade:
-39.87 USD
Gross Profit:
2 308.46 USD (1 923 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-191.04 USD (74 022 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (499.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
645.23 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
78.52%
Max deposit load:
18.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
24.99
Long Trades:
34 (65.38%)
Short Trades:
18 (34.62%)
Profit Factor:
12.08
Expected Payoff:
40.72 USD
Average Profit:
62.39 USD
Average Loss:
-12.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-48.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.47 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
243.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.43 USD
Maximal:
84.72 USD (4.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.65% (84.72 USD)
By Equity:
40.05% (497.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 34
GBPJPYm 8
USDJPYm 3
EURJPYm 2
EURUSDm 2
BTCUSDm 1
EURAUDm 1
EURNZDm 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 2.2K
GBPJPYm -72
USDJPYm -7
EURJPYm -27
EURUSDm 9
BTCUSDm 26
EURAUDm 13
EURNZDm 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 1.6M
GBPJPYm -9.7K
USDJPYm 182
EURJPYm -4.3K
EURUSDm 893
BTCUSDm 259K
EURAUDm 974
EURNZDm 823
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +230.80 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +499.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 07:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 23:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 23:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 23:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
2025.11.28 05:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 05:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 03:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 13:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 16:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 16:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 15:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 15:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 14:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 14:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
