- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
21 (43.75%)
Loss Trades:
27 (56.25%)
Best trade:
49.67 HKD
Worst trade:
-121.62 HKD
Gross Profit:
497.93 HKD (9 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 033.51 HKD (20 616 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (255.80 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
255.80 HKD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
27.45%
Max deposit load:
5.76%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
14 (29.17%)
Short Trades:
34 (70.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.48
Expected Payoff:
-11.16 HKD
Average Profit:
23.71 HKD
Average Loss:
-38.28 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-767.88 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-767.88 HKD (12)
Monthly growth:
4.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
758.12 HKD
Maximal:
767.88 HKD (15.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.97% (767.88 HKD)
By Equity:
15.65% (752.77 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|22
|GBPNZD
|9
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|-108
|GBPNZD
|10
|GBPJPY
|-9
|EURNZD
|7
|NZDJPY
|6
|GBPAUD
|8
|GBPCHF
|10
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|-17K
|GBPNZD
|1.8K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|EURNZD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|960
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|GBPCHF
|1K
|AUDJPY
|573
|EURJPY
|570
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.67 HKD
Worst trade: -122 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +255.80 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -767.88 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
4.3K
HKD
HKD
7
100%
48
43%
27%
0.48
-11.16
HKD
HKD
16%
1:500