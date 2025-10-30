SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Vionix
Edy Sugianto

Vionix

Edy Sugianto
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
34 (73.91%)
Loss Trades:
12 (26.09%)
Best trade:
75.81 USD
Worst trade:
-26.64 USD
Gross Profit:
376.04 USD (11 648 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100.43 USD (4 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (41.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.81 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
86.64%
Max deposit load:
6.44%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.00
Long Trades:
29 (63.04%)
Short Trades:
17 (36.96%)
Profit Factor:
3.74
Expected Payoff:
5.99 USD
Average Profit:
11.06 USD
Average Loss:
-8.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.70%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
27.55 USD (2.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.62% (27.55 USD)
By Equity:
18.76% (197.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.pro 46
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.pro 276
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.pro 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.81 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradingProInternational-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.10 07:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 12:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 19:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 17:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.30 04:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 04:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
