- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1044
|US30
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|US30
|3
|GBPUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|17
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|245K
|US30
|858
|GBPUSD
|343
|USDCAD
|99
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.70 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|5.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.18 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
Top1Group-Live
|7.67 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.39 × 162
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|11.51 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|13.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
Gold is my Hobby trading strategy
The signal uses entries based on technical analysis with simple SL and TP management.
I have updated my risk settings after reaching 4k capital as follows:
- fixed lot 0.3
- SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 300 EUR)
- TP1 at 30 pips (SL to entry +10 pips)
- TP2 at 80 pips (SL to 60 pips)
- TP3 at 120 pips
----
I have updated my risk settings after reaching 2k capital as follows:
- fixed lot 0.2
- SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 200 EUR)
- TP1 at 30 pips (SL to entry +10 pips)
- TP2 at 80 pips (SL to 60 pips)
- TP3 at 120 pips
----
Starting Risk settings have been as follows:
- a fixed lot of 0.1
- SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 100 EUR)
- TP1 and TP2 are set to 30 Pips and 80 Pips. After TP1 50% of the trade is closed and SL is moved to Entry+10 pips to ensure proper risk management.
- In some cases (if the signal is very strong) TP1 might be skipped and I try to achieve TP2 with the full trade
This signal will not make you rich in a day but it also will not kill your account within a peak moment... I personally look for midterm / longterm returns
Please contact me in case you have any question
USD
EUR
EUR