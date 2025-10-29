SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold is my Hobby
Andreas Rudolf Grimm

Gold is my Hobby

Andreas Rudolf Grimm
Andreas Rudolf Grimm

Andreas Rudolf Grimm

0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 208%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 051
Profit Trades:
906 (86.20%)
Loss Trades:
145 (13.80%)
Best trade:
304.30 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 002.62 EUR
Gross Profit:
23 867.20 EUR (375 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 240.53 EUR (129 478 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (346.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 405.30 EUR (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
5.49%
Max deposit load:
15.44%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
634 (60.32%)
Short Trades:
417 (39.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
2.50 EUR
Average Profit:
26.34 EUR
Average Loss:
-146.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-863.46 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 002.62 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-28.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
317.82 EUR
Maximal:
2 320.28 EUR (39.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.67% (1 312.55 EUR)
By Equity:
17.54% (198.90 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1044
US30 4
GBPUSD 2
USDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3K
US30 3
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 17
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 245K
US30 858
GBPUSD 343
USDCAD 99
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +304.30 EUR
Worst trade: -1 003 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +346.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -863.46 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.39 × 162
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Gold is my Hobby trading strategy


The signal uses entries based on technical analysis with simple SL and TP management. 

I have updated my risk settings after reaching 4k capital as follows:

  • fixed lot 0.3 
  • SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 300 EUR)
  • TP1 at 30 pips (SL to entry +10 pips) 
  • TP2 at 80 pips (SL to 60 pips) 
  • TP3 at 120 pips

----

I have updated my risk settings after reaching 2k capital as follows:

  • fixed lot 0.2 
  • SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 200 EUR)
  • TP1 at 30 pips (SL to entry +10 pips) 
  • TP2 at 80 pips (SL to 60 pips) 
  • TP3 at 120 pips

 ----

Starting Risk settings have been as follows:

  • a fixed lot of 0.1
  • SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 100 EUR)
  • TP1 and TP2 are set to 30 Pips and 80 Pips. After TP1 50% of the trade is closed and SL is moved to Entry+10 pips to ensure proper risk management.
  • In some cases (if the signal is very strong) TP1 might be skipped and I try to achieve TP2 with the full trade


This signal will not make you rich in a day but it also will not kill your account within a peak moment... I personally look for midterm / longterm returns

Please contact me in case you have any question




No reviews
2026.07.20 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 10:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 09:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 19:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 15:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.01 15:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 08:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 05:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 15:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 13:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 16:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.26 14:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 05:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.14 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.08 10:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.01 06:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 05:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.27 12:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.27 03:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold is my Hobby
50 USD per month
208%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
40
99%
1 051
86%
5%
1.12
2.50
EUR
54%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.