Gold is my Hobby trading strategy





The signal uses entries based on technical analysis with simple SL and TP management.

I have updated my risk settings after reaching 4k capital as follows:

fixed lot 0.3

SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 300 EUR)

TP1 at 30 pips (SL to entry +10 pips)

TP2 at 80 pips (SL to 60 pips)

TP3 at 120 pips

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I have updated my risk settings after reaching 2k capital as follows:

fixed lot 0.2

SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 200 EUR)

TP1 at 30 pips (SL to entry +10 pips)

TP2 at 80 pips (SL to 60 pips)

TP3 at 120 pips

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Starting Risk settings have been as follows:

a fixed lot of 0.1

SL is 100 Pips (=max SL of 100 EUR)

TP1 and TP2 are set to 30 Pips and 80 Pips. After TP1 50% of the trade is closed and SL is moved to Entry+10 pips to ensure proper risk management.

In some cases (if the signal is very strong) TP1 might be skipped and I try to achieve TP2 with the full trade





This signal will not make you rich in a day but it also will not kill your account within a peak moment... I personally look for midterm / longterm returns

Please contact me in case you have any question







