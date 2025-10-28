- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
314 (77.72%)
Loss Trades:
90 (22.28%)
Best trade:
290.50 USD
Worst trade:
-414.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 362.03 USD (92 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 558.28 USD (54 556 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (36.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
290.50 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
67.31%
Max deposit load:
8.70%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.53
Long Trades:
140 (34.65%)
Short Trades:
264 (65.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
4.46 USD
Average Profit:
10.71 USD
Average Loss:
-17.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-714.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-714.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.37%
Annual Forecast:
222.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.65 USD
Maximal:
714.20 USD (17.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.27% (714.20 USD)
By Equity:
36.43% (737.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|327
|GBPUSD
|76
|XAUUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|77
|XAUUSD
|22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|36K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +290.50 USD
Worst trade: -414 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -714.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.00 × 2
|
PowerTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 9
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 6
|
NewWinFx-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-Real 19
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 7
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
127%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
67
0%
404
77%
67%
2.15
4.46
USD
USD
36%
1:500