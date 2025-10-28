The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live07 0.00 × 8 ICMarkets-Live08 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 EagleFX-Live 0.00 × 1 FXCM-USDReal08 0.00 × 2 PowerTrade-Real 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-1 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.00 × 2 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.00 × 9 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 6 NewWinFx-REAL 0.00 × 1 Ava-Real 3 0.00 × 1 XMAU-Real 19 0.00 × 1 FXCM-USDReal03 0.00 × 4 OctaFX-Real10 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge12 0.00 × 1 Longhorn-Real2 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 1 TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk 0.00 × 1 InvestAZ-REAL 0.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-Real 48 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 0.00 × 7 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 2 208 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor