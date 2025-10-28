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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GJ 1
Ir Yunan Muzaff Ar

GJ 1

Ir Yunan Muzaff Ar
Ir Yunan Muzaff Ar

Ir Yunan Muzaff Ar

0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 127%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
314 (77.72%)
Loss Trades:
90 (22.28%)
Best trade:
290.50 USD
Worst trade:
-414.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 362.03 USD (92 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 558.28 USD (54 556 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (36.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
290.50 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
67.31%
Max deposit load:
8.70%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.53
Long Trades:
140 (34.65%)
Short Trades:
264 (65.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
4.46 USD
Average Profit:
10.71 USD
Average Loss:
-17.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-714.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-714.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.37%
Annual Forecast:
222.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.65 USD
Maximal:
714.20 USD (17.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.27% (714.20 USD)
By Equity:
36.43% (737.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 327
GBPUSD 76
XAUUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 1.7K
GBPUSD 77
XAUUSD 22
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 36K
GBPUSD 1.3K
XAUUSD 1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +290.50 USD
Worst trade: -414 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -714.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal08
0.00 × 2
PowerTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 9
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 6
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 1
XMAU-Real 19
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 48
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 7
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
208 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 01:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 20:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 17:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 07:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.07 13:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.06 06:51
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 06:51
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 05:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.06 04:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.05 07:34
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.23 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.22 09:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.20 01:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.13 23:04
No swaps are charged
2026.04.13 23:04
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GJ 1
500 USD per month
127%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
67
0%
404
77%
67%
2.15
4.46
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

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