AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand

AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.

This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.

