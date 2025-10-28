- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURCAD
|-8
|CADCHF
|-8
|CHFJPY
|12
|GBPCHF
|-5
|GBPJPY
|0
|GBPAUD
|27
|EURCHF
|-5
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPUSD
|0
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-5
|USDCHF
|9
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|715
|EURGBP
|359
|NZDCAD
|319
|EURCAD
|-542
|CADCHF
|-297
|CHFJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCHF
|-438
|GBPJPY
|-1
|GBPAUD
|4.1K
|EURCHF
|-371
|USDCAD
|-308
|GBPUSD
|-3
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-728
|USDCHF
|692
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.38 × 13
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.75 × 1656
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-2
|2.42 × 413
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand
AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.
This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.
Simfoni Trader Grup
-
Website: www.simfoniaufo.web.id
-
WhatsApp: 08811658929
-
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/simfonitradergrup
USD
USD
USD