Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AUFO SWING
Theos Macdin Purba

AUFO SWING

Theos Macdin Purba
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Headway-Real
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
18 (42.85%)
Loss Trades:
24 (57.14%)
Best trade:
20.33 USD
Worst trade:
-4.97 USD
Gross Profit:
103.56 USD (12 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-75.86 USD (6 353 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (29.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.73 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
60.43%
Max deposit load:
1.68%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
14 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
28 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
5.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-22.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.12 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.94 USD (2.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.53% (33.94 USD)
By Equity:
0.65% (8.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 4
EURGBP 4
NZDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY 4
GBPCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
EURCHF 2
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
USDCHF 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 5
EURGBP 5
NZDCAD 8
EURCAD -8
CADCHF -8
CHFJPY 12
GBPCHF -5
GBPJPY 0
GBPAUD 27
EURCHF -5
USDCAD -7
GBPUSD 0
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -5
USDCHF 9
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 715
EURGBP 359
NZDCAD 319
EURCAD -542
CADCHF -297
CHFJPY 2.5K
GBPCHF -438
GBPJPY -1
GBPAUD 4.1K
EURCHF -371
USDCAD -308
GBPUSD -3
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -728
USDCHF 692
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.33 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.38 × 13
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1656
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-2
2.42 × 413
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
3 more...
AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand

AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.

This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.

Simfoni Trader Grup


No reviews
2025.12.05 05:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 06:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 01:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 01:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 01:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AUFO SWING
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
8
100%
42
42%
60%
1.36
0.66
USD
3%
1:400
Copy

