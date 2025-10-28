SinaisSeções
Theos Macdin Purba

AUFO SWING

Theos Macdin Purba
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 2%
Headway-Real
1:400
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
43
Negociações com lucro:
19 (44.18%)
Negociações com perda:
24 (55.81%)
Melhor negociação:
20.33 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.97 USD
Lucro bruto:
106.80 USD (12 618 pips)
Perda bruta:
-75.86 USD (6 353 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (29.73 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
29.73 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
57.20%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.68%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.91
Negociações longas:
14 (32.56%)
Negociações curtas:
29 (67.44%)
Fator de lucro:
1.41
Valor esperado:
0.72 USD
Lucro médio:
5.62 USD
Perda média:
-3.16 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-22.12 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-22.12 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
1.29%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
33.94 USD (2.53%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.53% (33.94 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.65% (8.76 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURJPY 4
EURGBP 4
NZDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY 4
GBPCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
EURCHF 2
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURJPY 5
EURGBP 5
NZDCAD 8
EURCAD -8
CADCHF -8
CHFJPY 12
GBPCHF -5
GBPJPY 0
GBPAUD 27
EURCHF -5
USDCAD -7
GBPUSD 0
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -5
USDCHF 9
EURNZD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURJPY 715
EURGBP 359
NZDCAD 319
EURCAD -542
CADCHF -297
CHFJPY 2.5K
GBPCHF -438
GBPJPY -1
GBPAUD 4.1K
EURCHF -371
USDCAD -308
GBPUSD -3
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -728
USDCHF 692
EURNZD 278
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +20.33 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +29.73 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -22.12 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.36 × 14
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1685
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-2
2.42 × 413
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand

AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.

This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.

Simfoni Trader Grup


Sem comentários
2025.12.05 05:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 06:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 01:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 01:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 01:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
AUFO SWING
30 USD por mês
2%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
9
100%
43
44%
57%
1.40
0.72
USD
3%
1:400
