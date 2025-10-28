- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURCAD
|-8
|CADCHF
|-8
|CHFJPY
|12
|GBPCHF
|-5
|GBPJPY
|0
|GBPAUD
|27
|EURCHF
|-5
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPUSD
|0
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-5
|USDCHF
|9
|EURNZD
|3
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURJPY
|715
|EURGBP
|359
|NZDCAD
|319
|EURCAD
|-542
|CADCHF
|-297
|CHFJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCHF
|-438
|GBPJPY
|-1
|GBPAUD
|4.1K
|EURCHF
|-371
|USDCAD
|-308
|GBPUSD
|-3
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-728
|USDCHF
|692
|EURNZD
|278
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.36 × 14
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.75 × 1685
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-2
|2.42 × 413
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand
AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.
This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.
Simfoni Trader Grup
-
Website: www.simfoniaufo.web.id
-
WhatsApp: 08811658929
-
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/simfonitradergrup
