- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURCAD
|-8
|CADCHF
|-8
|CHFJPY
|12
|GBPCHF
|-5
|GBPJPY
|0
|GBPAUD
|27
|EURCHF
|-5
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPUSD
|0
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-5
|USDCHF
|9
|EURNZD
|0
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|715
|EURGBP
|359
|NZDCAD
|319
|EURCAD
|-542
|CADCHF
|-297
|CHFJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCHF
|-438
|GBPJPY
|-1
|GBPAUD
|4.1K
|EURCHF
|-371
|USDCAD
|-308
|GBPUSD
|-3
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-728
|USDCHF
|692
|EURNZD
|0
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.36 × 14
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.76 × 1704
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-2
|2.42 × 413
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand
AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.
This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.
Simfoni Trader Grup
-
Website: www.simfoniaufo.web.id
-
WhatsApp: 08811658929
-
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/simfonitradergrup
