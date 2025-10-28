SignaleKategorien
Theos Macdin Purba

AUFO SWING

Theos Macdin Purba
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 2%
Headway-Real
1:400
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
44
Gewinntrades:
19 (43.18%)
Verlusttrades:
25 (56.82%)
Bester Trade:
20.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.97 USD
Bruttoprofit:
106.80 USD (12 618 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-79.09 USD (6 631 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (29.73 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
29.73 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
57.20%
Max deposit load:
1.68%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
0.82
Long-Positionen:
14 (31.82%)
Short-Positionen:
30 (68.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-22.12 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-22.12 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.04%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
33.94 USD (2.53%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.53% (33.94 USD)
Kapital:
0.65% (8.76 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURJPY 4
EURGBP 4
NZDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY 4
GBPCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
EURCHF 2
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 5
EURGBP 5
NZDCAD 8
EURCAD -8
CADCHF -8
CHFJPY 12
GBPCHF -5
GBPJPY 0
GBPAUD 27
EURCHF -5
USDCAD -7
GBPUSD 0
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -5
USDCHF 9
EURNZD 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 715
EURGBP 359
NZDCAD 319
EURCAD -542
CADCHF -297
CHFJPY 2.5K
GBPCHF -438
GBPJPY -1
GBPAUD 4.1K
EURCHF -371
USDCAD -308
GBPUSD -3
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -728
USDCHF 692
EURNZD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +29.73 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -22.12 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.36 × 14
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.76 × 1704
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-2
2.42 × 413
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand

AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.

This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.

Simfoni Trader Grup


Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
AUFO SWING
30 USD pro Monat
2%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
9
100%
44
43%
57%
1.35
0.63
USD
3%
1:400
