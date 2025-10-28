- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|CADCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURNZD
|1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURCAD
|-8
|CADCHF
|-8
|CHFJPY
|12
|GBPCHF
|-5
|GBPJPY
|0
|GBPAUD
|27
|EURCHF
|-5
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPUSD
|0
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-5
|USDCHF
|9
|EURNZD
|3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURJPY
|715
|EURGBP
|359
|NZDCAD
|319
|EURCAD
|-542
|CADCHF
|-297
|CHFJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCHF
|-438
|GBPJPY
|-1
|GBPAUD
|4.1K
|EURCHF
|-371
|USDCAD
|-308
|GBPUSD
|-3
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-728
|USDCHF
|692
|EURNZD
|278
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.36 × 14
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.75 × 1685
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-2
|2.42 × 413
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand
AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.
This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.
Simfoni Trader Grup
Website: www.simfoniaufo.web.id
WhatsApp: 08811658929
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/simfonitradergrup
