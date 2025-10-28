SeñalesSecciones
AUFO SWING
Theos Macdin Purba

AUFO SWING

Theos Macdin Purba
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 2%
Headway-Real
1:400
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
43
Transacciones Rentables:
19 (44.18%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
24 (55.81%)
Mejor transacción:
20.33 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.97 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
106.80 USD (12 618 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-75.86 USD (6 353 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (29.73 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
29.73 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
57.20%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.68%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.91
Transacciones Largas:
14 (32.56%)
Transacciones Cortas:
29 (67.44%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.41
Beneficio Esperado:
0.72 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.16 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-22.12 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-22.12 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.29%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
33.94 USD (2.53%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.53% (33.94 USD)
De fondos:
0.65% (8.76 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURJPY 4
EURGBP 4
NZDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
CADCHF 4
CHFJPY 4
GBPCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
EURCHF 2
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURJPY 5
EURGBP 5
NZDCAD 8
EURCAD -8
CADCHF -8
CHFJPY 12
GBPCHF -5
GBPJPY 0
GBPAUD 27
EURCHF -5
USDCAD -7
GBPUSD 0
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -5
USDCHF 9
EURNZD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURJPY 715
EURGBP 359
NZDCAD 319
EURCAD -542
CADCHF -297
CHFJPY 2.5K
GBPCHF -438
GBPJPY -1
GBPAUD 4.1K
EURCHF -371
USDCAD -308
GBPUSD -3
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -728
USDCHF 692
EURNZD 278
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.36 × 14
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1685
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-2
2.42 × 413
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
otros 3...
AUFO Swing Trading System: Harnessing Supply and Demand

AUFO Swing is a trading system that utilizes Supply and Demand analysis. AUFO stands for Area Unfilled Order, where we, as retail traders, place our pending orders in the same areas where Large Institutions also place theirs.

This trading system has been rigorously tested by us for 7 years and has generated substantial profit. It offers a Low Risk yet High Return profile, utilizing a favorable Risk-Reward ratio of 1:3.

Simfoni Trader Grup


2025.12.05 05:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 06:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 05:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 01:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 01:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 01:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
AUFO SWING
30 USD al mes
2%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
9
100%
43
44%
57%
1.40
0.72
USD
3%
1:400
Copiar

