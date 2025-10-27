- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
117 (84.78%)
Loss Trades:
21 (15.22%)
Best trade:
40.00 USD
Worst trade:
-58.06 USD
Gross Profit:
552.25 USD (353 389 pips)
Gross Loss:
-330.29 USD (169 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (121.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.70 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
2.49%
Max deposit load:
41.47%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
68 (49.28%)
Short Trades:
70 (50.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.61 USD
Average Profit:
4.72 USD
Average Loss:
-15.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-156.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
156.24 USD (27.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.37% (156.24 USD)
By Equity:
44.59% (153.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|122
|BTCUSD
|16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|187
|BTCUSD
|35
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|BTCUSD
|176K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.00 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +121.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -156.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
