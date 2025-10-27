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Wong Sze Wai

TFB7782

Wong Sze Wai
Wong Sze Wai

Wong Sze Wai

4.8 (16)
16 products 1 signal 6 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 128%
VantageMarkets-Live 3
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
665
Profit Trades:
369 (55.48%)
Loss Trades:
296 (44.51%)
Best trade:
131.81 USD
Worst trade:
-149.64 USD
Gross Profit:
5 057.75 USD (117 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 002.43 USD (162 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (54.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.86 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
96.95%
Max deposit load:
22.26%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.77
Long Trades:
357 (53.68%)
Short Trades:
308 (46.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
3.09 USD
Average Profit:
13.71 USD
Average Loss:
-10.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-26.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-181.45 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.97%
Annual Forecast:
35.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.97 USD
Maximal:
303.50 USD (9.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.86% (303.50 USD)
By Equity:
70.65% (2 582.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 106
GBPUSD 84
EURUSD 78
USDCAD 62
GBPJPY 59
GBPNZD 51
USDCHF 33
GBPCHF 28
CADJPY 26
NZDJPY 25
EURGBP 22
NZDCAD 22
XAUUSD. 20
EURCHF 17
CHINA50.r 8
HK50.r 7
EURJPY 5
AUDUSD 5
EURAUD 3
AUDCHF 3
GBPCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 470
GBPUSD 636
EURUSD 266
USDCAD 286
GBPJPY -55
GBPNZD -54
USDCHF 169
GBPCHF 337
CADJPY 176
NZDJPY 81
EURGBP 100
NZDCAD 109
XAUUSD. -602
EURCHF 154
CHINA50.r -37
HK50.r 18
EURJPY -8
AUDUSD 29
EURAUD -6
AUDCHF -2
GBPCAD -12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 7K
GBPUSD 5K
EURUSD 4.2K
USDCAD -424
GBPJPY -1.3K
GBPNZD -5.8K
USDCHF 1.8K
GBPCHF 424
CADJPY -849
NZDJPY 2.7K
EURGBP 655
NZDCAD 637
XAUUSD. -59K
EURCHF 704
CHINA50.r -370
HK50.r 1.6K
EURJPY -400
AUDUSD 275
EURAUD -339
AUDCHF -385
GBPCAD -568
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +131.81 USD
Worst trade: -150 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFXInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 4
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
InfinoxLimited-Live03
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-6
0.00 × 2
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 17
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 15
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.00 × 34
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 34
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 11
Osprey-Live
0.05 × 21
InfinoxLimited-Live04
0.12 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.14 × 103
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 35
Exness-Real14
0.18 × 208
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.19 × 114
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.23 × 35
212 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 21:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.02 16:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 15:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 12:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 07:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 08:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 05:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 14:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 03:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 02:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.12 07:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.10 23:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.05 07:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.30 10:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 09:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 09:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.28 06:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.27 23:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.27 21:03
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register