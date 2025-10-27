Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
665
Profit Trades:
369 (55.48%)
Loss Trades:
296 (44.51%)
Best trade:
131.81 USD
Worst trade:
-149.64 USD
Gross Profit:
5 057.75 USD (117 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 002.43 USD (162 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (54.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.86 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
96.95%
Max deposit load:
22.26%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.77
Long Trades:
357 (53.68%)
Short Trades:
308 (46.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
3.09 USD
Average Profit:
13.71 USD
Average Loss:
-10.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-26.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-181.45 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.97%
Annual Forecast:
35.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.97 USD
Maximal:
303.50 USD (9.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.86% (303.50 USD)
By Equity:
70.65% (2 582.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|106
|GBPUSD
|84
|EURUSD
|78
|USDCAD
|62
|GBPJPY
|59
|GBPNZD
|51
|USDCHF
|33
|GBPCHF
|28
|CADJPY
|26
|NZDJPY
|25
|EURGBP
|22
|NZDCAD
|22
|XAUUSD.
|20
|EURCHF
|17
|CHINA50.r
|8
|HK50.r
|7
|EURJPY
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|GBPCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|470
|GBPUSD
|636
|EURUSD
|266
|USDCAD
|286
|GBPJPY
|-55
|GBPNZD
|-54
|USDCHF
|169
|GBPCHF
|337
|CADJPY
|176
|NZDJPY
|81
|EURGBP
|100
|NZDCAD
|109
|XAUUSD.
|-602
|EURCHF
|154
|CHINA50.r
|-37
|HK50.r
|18
|EURJPY
|-8
|AUDUSD
|29
|EURAUD
|-6
|AUDCHF
|-2
|GBPCAD
|-12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|7K
|GBPUSD
|5K
|EURUSD
|4.2K
|USDCAD
|-424
|GBPJPY
|-1.3K
|GBPNZD
|-5.8K
|USDCHF
|1.8K
|GBPCHF
|424
|CADJPY
|-849
|NZDJPY
|2.7K
|EURGBP
|655
|NZDCAD
|637
|XAUUSD.
|-59K
|EURCHF
|704
|CHINA50.r
|-370
|HK50.r
|1.6K
|EURJPY
|-400
|AUDUSD
|275
|EURAUD
|-339
|AUDCHF
|-385
|GBPCAD
|-568
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +131.81 USD
Worst trade: -150 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 4
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxLimited-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 17
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.05 × 21
|
InfinoxLimited-Live04
|0.12 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.14 × 103
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 35
|
Exness-Real14
|0.18 × 208
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.19 × 114
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.23 × 35
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