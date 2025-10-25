- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
17 (60.71%)
Loss Trades:
11 (39.29%)
Best trade:
13.16 USD
Worst trade:
-6.38 USD
Gross Profit:
115.20 USD (10 364 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.23 USD (2 919 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (44.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.34 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
1.07%
Max deposit load:
16.47%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.36
Long Trades:
13 (46.43%)
Short Trades:
15 (53.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.79
Expected Payoff:
2.64 USD
Average Profit:
6.78 USD
Average Loss:
-3.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.19 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.03 USD (4.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.16% (22.03 USD)
By Equity:
0.69% (3.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|25
|EURUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|74
|EURUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|7.4K
|EURUSD
|64
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.16 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
577
USD
USD
8
100%
28
60%
1%
2.79
2.64
USD
USD
4%
1:200