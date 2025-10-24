- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
542
Profit Trades:
428 (78.96%)
Loss Trades:
114 (21.03%)
Best trade:
28.99 USD
Worst trade:
-20.27 USD
Gross Profit:
885.52 USD (88 347 pips)
Gross Loss:
-391.24 USD (39 074 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (22.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.05 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
4.39%
Max deposit load:
2.75%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.20
Long Trades:
275 (50.74%)
Short Trades:
267 (49.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
2.07 USD
Average Loss:
-3.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-48.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.44 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.10 USD
Maximal:
48.44 USD (1.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.95% (48.44 USD)
By Equity:
9.46% (232.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|542
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|494
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|49K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.99 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
If you want to get the EA used for this signal, you can purchase it at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157553
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157553
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
9
100%
542
78%
4%
2.26
0.91
USD
USD
9%
1:500