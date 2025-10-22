- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
40 (58.82%)
Loss Trades:
28 (41.18%)
Best trade:
448.20 USD
Worst trade:
-431.91 USD
Gross Profit:
11 785.88 USD (173 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 111.26 USD (121 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2 275.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 275.21 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
54.81%
Max deposit load:
4.67%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
56 (82.35%)
Short Trades:
12 (17.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
39.33 USD
Average Profit:
294.65 USD
Average Loss:
-325.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 968.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 968.65 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-14.29%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.79 USD
Maximal:
3 154.27 USD (34.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.34% (3 154.27 USD)
By Equity:
5.37% (442.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|68
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|53K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +448.20 USD
Worst trade: -432 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 275.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 968.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
USD
8.9K
USD
USD
15
0%
68
58%
55%
1.29
39.33
USD
USD
28%
1:50