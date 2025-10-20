- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
657
Profit Trades:
631 (96.04%)
Loss Trades:
26 (3.96%)
Best trade:
67.75 USD
Worst trade:
-5.70 USD
Gross Profit:
539.25 USD (22 456 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.01 USD (1 098 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
151 (119.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.60 USD (151)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
95.13%
Max deposit load:
5.44%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
67.35
Long Trades:
157 (23.90%)
Short Trades:
500 (76.10%)
Profit Factor:
20.73
Expected Payoff:
0.78 USD
Average Profit:
0.85 USD
Average Loss:
-1.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.62 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.06%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.62 USD (0.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.25% (5.79 USD)
By Equity:
20.11% (519.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|656
|archived
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|445
|archived
|68
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|archived
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +67.75 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 151
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 25
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 20
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LandPrime-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
15
99%
657
96%
95%
20.73
0.78
USD
USD
20%
1:500