SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / The wolf traders
Muhammad Dimas Aria Wljaya

The wolf traders

Muhammad Dimas Aria Wljaya
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
101 (47.41%)
Loss Trades:
112 (52.58%)
Best trade:
327.80 USD
Worst trade:
-303.24 USD
Gross Profit:
23 211.46 USD (453 645 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 904.28 USD (332 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (3 765.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 765.16 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
56.35%
Max deposit load:
9.66%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
149 (69.95%)
Short Trades:
64 (30.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
24.92 USD
Average Profit:
229.82 USD
Average Loss:
-159.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-4 175.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 175.26 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-20.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
426.95 USD
Maximal:
7 048.72 USD (34.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.39% (7 048.72 USD)
By Equity:
9.36% (222.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 213
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 121K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +327.80 USD
Worst trade: -303 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 765.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 175.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
xau traders
No reviews
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 11:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 18:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.20 13:33
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.19 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The wolf traders
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
12
0%
213
47%
56%
1.29
24.92
USD
62%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.