- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
101 (47.41%)
Loss Trades:
112 (52.58%)
Best trade:
327.80 USD
Worst trade:
-303.24 USD
Gross Profit:
23 211.46 USD (453 645 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 904.28 USD (332 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (3 765.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 765.16 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
56.35%
Max deposit load:
9.66%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
149 (69.95%)
Short Trades:
64 (30.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
24.92 USD
Average Profit:
229.82 USD
Average Loss:
-159.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-4 175.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 175.26 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-20.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
426.95 USD
Maximal:
7 048.72 USD (34.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.39% (7 048.72 USD)
By Equity:
9.36% (222.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|213
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|121K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +327.80 USD
Worst trade: -303 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 765.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 175.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
xau traders
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
21K
USD
USD
12
0%
213
47%
56%
1.29
24.92
USD
USD
62%
1:50