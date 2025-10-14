SignalsSections
James Soetanto

EuroTP

James Soetanto
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 15%
GTCGlobalSA-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
233
Profit Trades:
147 (63.09%)
Loss Trades:
86 (36.91%)
Best trade:
71.67 USD
Worst trade:
-24.70 USD
Gross Profit:
868.24 USD (54 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-419.87 USD (36 313 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (24.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.30%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.85
Long Trades:
103 (44.21%)
Short Trades:
130 (55.79%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
1.92 USD
Average Profit:
5.91 USD
Average Loss:
-4.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-92.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.50 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.74%
Annual Forecast:
8.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
92.50 USD (2.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.84% (92.50 USD)
By Equity:
5.25% (180.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 233
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 448
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.67 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 23:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
