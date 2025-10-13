- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
90 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
38 (29.69%)
Best trade:
12.17 USD
Worst trade:
-29.98 USD
Gross Profit:
166.11 USD (14 486 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.51 USD (20 387 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (7.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.48 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
96.65%
Max deposit load:
6.03%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
47 (36.72%)
Short Trades:
81 (63.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-0.59 USD
Average Profit:
1.85 USD
Average Loss:
-6.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-194.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-194.81 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-22.16%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75.40 USD
Maximal:
195.18 USD (31.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.26% (195.77 USD)
By Equity:
27.34% (203.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|128
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|-75
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|-5.9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.17 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -194.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hi everyone
I am trainer and trader have 9 years experience industry forex. I usd bot semi automatic 1 pair EU.
Maxdd < 30%
Profit 7-10%/month
Follow me
Face book: Kieu Le Trader Kcapital
No reviews