Thi Diem Kieu Le

KCAPITAL VANTAGE

Thi Diem Kieu Le
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -12%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
90 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
38 (29.69%)
Best trade:
12.17 USD
Worst trade:
-29.98 USD
Gross Profit:
166.11 USD (14 486 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.51 USD (20 387 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (7.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.48 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
96.65%
Max deposit load:
6.03%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
47 (36.72%)
Short Trades:
81 (63.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-0.59 USD
Average Profit:
1.85 USD
Average Loss:
-6.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-194.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-194.81 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-22.16%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75.40 USD
Maximal:
195.18 USD (31.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.26% (195.77 USD)
By Equity:
27.34% (203.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 128
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ -75
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ -5.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.17 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -194.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hi everyone
I am trainer and trader have 9 years experience industry forex. I usd bot semi automatic 1 pair EU.
Maxdd < 30%
Profit 7-10%/month
Follow me
Face book: Kieu Le Trader Kcapital
No reviews
2025.12.24 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 21:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 10:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 04:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 12:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 10:24
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 10:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 10:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
