The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 11 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 1 GoMarkets-Live 0.90 × 40 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.95 × 60 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 1.13 × 102 AdmiralsGroup-Live 1.80 × 61 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor