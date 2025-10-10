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Florin Gheorghe-pop

TopCat

Florin Gheorghe-pop
Florin Gheorghe-pop

Florin Gheorghe-pop

0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
807
Profit Trades:
790 (97.89%)
Loss Trades:
17 (2.11%)
Best trade:
276.37 EUR
Worst trade:
-642.82 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 989.49 EUR (29 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 308.17 EUR (3 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
371 (1 046.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 172.30 EUR (87)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
87.32%
Max deposit load:
172.83%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.84
Long Trades:
251 (31.10%)
Short Trades:
556 (68.90%)
Profit Factor:
5.34
Expected Payoff:
7.04 EUR
Average Profit:
8.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-76.95 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-73.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-642.82 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
8.88%
Annual Forecast:
107.73%
Algo trading:
12%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
583.90 EUR
Maximal:
642.82 EUR (60.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.71% (642.82 EUR)
By Equity:
60.54% (5 089.39 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 807
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 6.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 26K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +276.37 EUR
Worst trade: -643 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 87
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 046.23 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.98 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.90 × 40
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 60
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.13 × 102
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.80 × 61
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
80% eight month and it will only improve. Subscribe if you want a share.
No reviews
2026.07.27 09:08 2026.07.27 09:08:58  

The warning: "80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 364 days of the signal's entire lifetime." is fake, I wish I could make 80% growth in 2 days. In fact it took me 8 month to get over 80%.

2026.07.21 10:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 11:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 10:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 14:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 338 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.21 11:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.15 07:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.09 12:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.07 20:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.03 22:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 17:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.27 13:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.27 11:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.22 11:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.22 03:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.22 01:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.21 19:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TopCat
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
54
12%
807
97%
87%
5.34
7.04
EUR
61%
1:30
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