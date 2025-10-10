- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
807
Profit Trades:
790 (97.89%)
Loss Trades:
17 (2.11%)
Best trade:
276.37 EUR
Worst trade:
-642.82 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 989.49 EUR (29 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 308.17 EUR (3 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
371 (1 046.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 172.30 EUR (87)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
87.32%
Max deposit load:
172.83%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.84
Long Trades:
251 (31.10%)
Short Trades:
556 (68.90%)
Profit Factor:
5.34
Expected Payoff:
7.04 EUR
Average Profit:
8.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-76.95 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-73.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-642.82 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
8.88%
Annual Forecast:
107.73%
Algo trading:
12%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
583.90 EUR
Maximal:
642.82 EUR (60.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.71% (642.82 EUR)
By Equity:
60.54% (5 089.39 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|807
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|6.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|26K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +276.37 EUR
Worst trade: -643 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 87
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 046.23 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.98 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
80% eight month and it will only improve. Subscribe if you want a share.
No reviews
The warning: "80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 364 days of the signal's entire lifetime." is fake, I wish I could make 80% growth in 2 days. In fact it took me 8 month to get over 80%.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
EUR
EUR
54
12%
807
97%
87%
5.34
7.04
EUR
EUR
61%
1:30