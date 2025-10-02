- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
41 (51.89%)
Loss Trades:
38 (48.10%)
Best trade:
91.68 USD
Worst trade:
-51.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 614.78 USD (159 377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-892.60 USD (81 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (315.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
315.73 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
41.73%
Max deposit load:
0.83%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.97
Long Trades:
68 (86.08%)
Short Trades:
11 (13.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
9.14 USD
Average Profit:
39.38 USD
Average Loss:
-23.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-160.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-160.53 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.20 USD
Maximal:
181.86 USD (7.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.18% (181.86 USD)
By Equity:
2.23% (55.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|722
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|78K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.68 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -160.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
