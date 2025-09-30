- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|179
|USDJPY
|133
|GBPUSD
|120
|EURUSD
|79
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|119
|USDJPY
|139
|GBPUSD
|55
|EURUSD
|62
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-26K
|USDJPY
|8.4K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Armada-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 34
|
AIMS-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 2
|
CMXMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
COFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
|0.00 × 5
|
MillTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.07 × 15
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.08 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.10 × 30
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.21 × 28
🤖 Expert Advisor (EA) Morning Fenix: The Evolution of European Session Trading
Introducing Morning Fenix — my classic, yet significantly modernized automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor, EA), which originated back in 2019.
Concept and System Advantages
-
Core Strategy: The system is based on Night Range Analysis. Its primary objective is to exploit the breakout of this range during the active European Session, capturing momentum at the market's early opening.
-
Historical Adaptation (Stress Testing): Following instability caused by macroeconomic events (particularly changes in the US administration), the system encountered a critical drawdown. Operations were suspended, and the code underwent a deep revision to enhance its Robustness.
-
Key Modification: The main rework was focused on effective risk hedging during prolonged market consolidations, which were critical for the initial algorithm.
Performance and Risk Profile
Following comprehensive backtesting on historical data, Morning Fenix demonstrates significantly improved metrics. As a result of the optimization, the system's risk profile has become conservative.
Estimated System Performance:
-
Monthly Profit (Monthly Return): 3 - 4%
-
Maximum Drawdown (Max Drawdown): 15 - 20%
USD
USD
USD