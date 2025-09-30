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Serhii Omelchuk

Morning Fenix

Serhii Omelchuk
Serhii Omelchuk

Serhii Omelchuk

  • Trader & coach trainer at  Dealing hall
  • Ukraine
  • 943
I work on FOREX market since 2007, on NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX since 2010. During this time was gained huge experience in the day trading and medium-term trading. Until 2014, worked with a team of traders in the non-public dealing hall, engaged in manual trading and development of Automated Trading
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
511
Profit Trades:
240 (46.96%)
Loss Trades:
271 (53.03%)
Best trade:
1 008.64 USD
Worst trade:
-520.96 USD
Gross Profit:
5 437.78 USD (135 737 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 062.00 USD (165 165 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (60.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 025.72 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
87.53%
Max deposit load:
28.59%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
261 (51.08%)
Short Trades:
250 (48.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
22.66 USD
Average Loss:
-18.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-231.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 020.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.22%
Annual Forecast:
26.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
772.17 USD
Maximal:
1 204.74 USD (35.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.10% (1 204.74 USD)
By Equity:
18.21% (502.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 179
USDJPY 133
GBPUSD 120
EURUSD 79
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 119
USDJPY 139
GBPUSD 55
EURUSD 62
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -26K
USDJPY 8.4K
GBPUSD -11K
EURUSD -1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 008.64 USD
Worst trade: -521 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -231.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Armada-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 34
AIMS-Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 23
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 2
CMXMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
COFX-Real
0.00 × 3
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
0.00 × 5
MillTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-01
0.07 × 15
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live07
0.10 × 30
TradersWay-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live08
0.21 × 28
122 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🤖 Expert Advisor (EA) Morning Fenix: The Evolution of European Session Trading

Introducing Morning Fenix — my classic, yet significantly modernized automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor, EA), which originated back in 2019.

Concept and System Advantages

  • Core Strategy: The system is based on Night Range Analysis. Its primary objective is to exploit the breakout of this range during the active European Session, capturing momentum at the market's early opening.

  • Historical Adaptation (Stress Testing): Following instability caused by macroeconomic events (particularly changes in the US administration), the system encountered a critical drawdown. Operations were suspended, and the code underwent a deep revision to enhance its Robustness.

  • Key Modification: The main rework was focused on effective risk hedging during prolonged market consolidations, which were critical for the initial algorithm.

Performance and Risk Profile

Following comprehensive backtesting on historical data, Morning Fenix demonstrates significantly improved metrics. As a result of the optimization, the system's risk profile has become conservative.

Estimated System Performance:

  • Monthly Profit (Monthly Return): 3 - 4%

  • Maximum Drawdown (Max Drawdown): 15 - 20%



No reviews
2026.06.05 09:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.23 10:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.06 05:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 10:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 19:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 15:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.09 16:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.09 15:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 21:46
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.30 21:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 21:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Morning Fenix
35 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
46
100%
511
46%
88%
1.07
0.74
USD
35%
1:500
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