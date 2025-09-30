SignalsSections
Y Yessa Krishna Nugraha

XauHunter

Y Yessa Krishna Nugraha
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
40 (97.56%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.44%)
Best trade:
191.65 USD
Worst trade:
-0.15 USD
Gross Profit:
2 699.55 USD (53 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.15 USD (2 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (2 456.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 456.75 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.29
Trading activity:
74.27%
Max deposit load:
4.99%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
17996.00
Long Trades:
41 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
17997.00
Expected Payoff:
65.84 USD
Average Profit:
67.49 USD
Average Loss:
-0.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.15 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.15 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.15 USD)
By Equity:
22.86% (5 496.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +191.65 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 456.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
Rule of my signal :

Minimum equity $1000 with 0,01 lot

Equity $10.000 use 0,05 lot

Risk : Low

Use zero spread account to maximize you profit.

Recommended for long investment.


No reviews
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 14:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 09:13
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 08:13
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 05:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 04:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 07:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 10:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 17:28
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.30 17:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 17:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XauHunter
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
24K
USD
13
0%
41
97%
74%
17997.00
65.84
USD
23%
1:200
