- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
40 (97.56%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.44%)
Best trade:
191.65 USD
Worst trade:
-0.15 USD
Gross Profit:
2 699.55 USD (53 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.15 USD (2 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (2 456.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 456.75 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.29
Trading activity:
74.27%
Max deposit load:
4.99%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
17996.00
Long Trades:
41 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
17997.00
Expected Payoff:
65.84 USD
Average Profit:
67.49 USD
Average Loss:
-0.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.15 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.15 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.15 USD)
By Equity:
22.86% (5 496.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +191.65 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 456.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
Rule of my signal :
Minimum equity $1000 with 0,01 lot
Equity $10.000 use 0,05 lot
Risk : Low
Use zero spread account to maximize you profit.
Recommended for long investment.
No reviews
