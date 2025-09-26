SignalsSections
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
175
Profit Trades:
65 (37.14%)
Loss Trades:
110 (62.86%)
Best trade:
613.25 USD
Worst trade:
-243.04 USD
Gross Profit:
3 408.00 USD (168 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 359.19 USD (176 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (109.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
613.25 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
44.28%
Max deposit load:
9.73%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.64
Long Trades:
82 (46.86%)
Short Trades:
93 (53.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-5.44 USD
Average Profit:
52.43 USD
Average Loss:
-39.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-547.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-547.78 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-47.04%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
975.82 USD
Maximal:
1 495.24 USD (241.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.32% (1 336.42 USD)
By Equity:
23.46% (29.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 175
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -951
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +613.25 USD
Worst trade: -243 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -547.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 7 (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M5 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.



No reviews
2025.11.20 17:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 22:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 21:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 01:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 06:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 17:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 16:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 11:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 09:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 00:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 18:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
