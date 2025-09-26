SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP Van M5 100
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van M5 100

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1199 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 24%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
7 (46.66%)
Loss Trade:
8 (53.33%)
Best Trade:
37.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-31.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
145.19 USD (14 537 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-121.45 USD (12 066 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (44.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
44.17 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
60.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.84%
Ultimo trade:
57 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.57
Long Trade:
9 (60.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (40.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.20
Profitto previsto:
1.58 USD
Profitto medio:
20.74 USD
Perdita media:
-15.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-37.56 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-37.56 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
23.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 USD
Massimale:
41.48 USD (27.61%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.59% (41.45 USD)
Per equità:
19.86% (21.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +37.48 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -37.56 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 7 (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M5 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 11:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 09:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 08:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 07:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 07:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 02:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.26 10:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 10:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
