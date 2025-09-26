SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP Van M5 100
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van M5 100

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1199 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 24%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
15
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (46.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (53.33%)
En iyi işlem:
37.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-31.46 USD
Brüt kâr:
145.19 USD (14 537 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-121.45 USD (12 066 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (44.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
44.17 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
60.52%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.84%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.57
Alış işlemleri:
9 (60.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (40.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.20
Beklenen getiri:
1.58 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-37.56 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-37.56 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
23.77%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.03 USD
Maksimum:
41.48 USD (27.61%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.59% (41.45 USD)
Varlığa göre:
19.86% (21.60 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +37.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +44.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -37.56 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 7 (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M5 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.



İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 11:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 09:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 08:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 07:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 07:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 02:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.26 10:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 10:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
