FastScalp VIP Van M5 100

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 24%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
15
Bénéfice trades:
7 (46.66%)
Perte trades:
8 (53.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
37.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-31.46 USD
Bénéfice brut:
145.19 USD (14 537 pips)
Perte brute:
-121.45 USD (12 066 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (44.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
44.17 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
60.52%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.84%
Dernier trade:
36 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.57
Longs trades:
9 (60.00%)
Courts trades:
6 (40.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.20
Rendement attendu:
1.58 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-37.56 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-37.56 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
23.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
41.48 USD (27.61%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.59% (41.45 USD)
Par fonds propres:
19.86% (21.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +37.48 USD
Pire transaction: -31 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +44.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -37.56 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 7 (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M5 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.



Aucun avis
2025.10.02 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 11:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 09:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 08:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 07:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 07:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 02:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.26 10:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 10:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
